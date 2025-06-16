Defence Ministry Launches 'Cyber Suraksha' to Fortify National Cyber Defenses

The Defence Ministry has commenced a comprehensive cyber security exercise named 'Cyber Suraksha' to simulate real-world threats and enhance national resilience. Organized by the Defence Cyber Agency, the exercise aims to fortify cyber defenses at a national level, running until June 27.

With more than 100 participants from national-level agencies and defense stakeholders, 'Cyber Suraksha' incorporates targeted training sessions, evaluations, and leadership engagement. The event tests participants' analytical and defensive skills in a high-paced, gamified environment.

The exercise features a conclave for Chief Information Security Officers, integrating technical aspects with leadership roles through talks by eminent speakers and an immersive table-top exercise. This initiative, blending structured learning with dynamic challenges, empowers participants to respond decisively to cyber threats.