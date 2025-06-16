Left Menu

Defence Ministry Launches 'Cyber Suraksha' to Fortify National Cyber Defenses

'Cyber Suraksha', a cyber security exercise organized by the Defence Cyber Agency under the Defence Ministry, simulates real-world threats to boost national cyber resilience. Concluding on June 27, it involves over 100 participants in training and evaluation sessions, including a conclave for Chief Information Security Officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:16 IST
Defence Ministry Launches 'Cyber Suraksha' to Fortify National Cyber Defenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry has commenced a comprehensive cyber security exercise named 'Cyber Suraksha' to simulate real-world threats and enhance national resilience. Organized by the Defence Cyber Agency, the exercise aims to fortify cyber defenses at a national level, running until June 27.

With more than 100 participants from national-level agencies and defense stakeholders, 'Cyber Suraksha' incorporates targeted training sessions, evaluations, and leadership engagement. The event tests participants' analytical and defensive skills in a high-paced, gamified environment.

The exercise features a conclave for Chief Information Security Officers, integrating technical aspects with leadership roles through talks by eminent speakers and an immersive table-top exercise. This initiative, blending structured learning with dynamic challenges, empowers participants to respond decisively to cyber threats.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025