Left Menu

String Metaverse Expands Horizons with Canadian Fintech License

String Metaverse Limited has obtained its Fintech License from FINTRAC Canada, allowing it to expand its digital banking services. The rebranded String Payx will offer Web3-enabled services such as virtual debit cards and cross-border transfers, leveraging its gaming user base for wider adoption across global payment platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:11 IST
String Metaverse Expands Horizons with Canadian Fintech License
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based String Metaverse Limited, trading as META on the BSE, has successfully acquired a Fintech License from FINTRAC Canada, positioned in Vancouver.

With this significant stride, the company, soon to be known as String Payx, will introduce an array of Web3-driven digital banking services. These include issuing virtual debit cards and facilitating cross-border wire transfers. Uniquely positioned at the crossroads of gaming, digital assets, and fintech, String Metaverse will take advantage of its 4 million strong gaming user base, anticipated to grow to 10 million. The company plans to issue Virtual Visa and Mastercard Debit Cards that integrate with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling transactions at over 170 million merchants globally.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Santosh Althuru highlighted the transformative potential of the license, stating it allows String to spearhead new financial services for Web3 users, seamlessly blending crypto, gaming, and global payments. As the first Web3.0 company listed in India, String Metaverse is committed to constructing a public infrastructure layer for open, scalable financial ecosystems on blockchain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025