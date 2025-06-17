Left Menu

Starlink's License Sparks New Era in India's Digital Connectivity

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, met with India's Communications Minister Scindia to discuss satellite communications opportunities following Starlink's recent license approval. This development marks a significant step towards deploying high-speed satellite internet services in India, promising transformative digital connectivity and collaboration.

Updated: 17-06-2025 21:22 IST
  India

In a notable meeting, Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's President and COO, engaged with India's Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to explore collaborative opportunities in satellite communications. This comes shortly after Starlink's acquisition of a license from the Telecom Department, signaling a new chapter for satellite internet services in India.

The discussion focused on harnessing satellite technology to enhance India's digital landscape under the Digital India initiative. Minister Scindia emphasized the transformative potential of satellite technologies in empowering citizens nationwide.

Starlink, a project of Elon Musk's SpaceX, gained a pivotal license, joining ranks with Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications in providing satellite internet services in India. This marks a step closer for Starlink in launching full-scale operations, in collaboration with local giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

