Cyber Conflict: Israel and Iran's Digital Warfare Escalates

Iran accuses Israel of launching extensive cyberattacks against its digital infrastructure. While Tehran's cybersecurity command states that many of these attacks were deflected, the tension highlights an ongoing cyber conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:04 IST
Iran's media has reported accusations against Israel, claiming the country has escalated a 'massive cyber war' targeting Iran's digital infrastructure. The statement on Tuesday came from Iran's cybersecurity command.

Tehran's officials assure that the majority of these cyberattacks have been successfully thwarted by the nation's defenses. The situation underscores the persistent and complex cyber conflict existing between Iran and Israel.

This revelation adds to the growing list of tensions between the two countries, both of which have been locked in cyber and political confrontations for years, showcasing the increasing role of digital warfare in modern international conflicts.

