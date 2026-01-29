Cyberattacks Impact Major Brands Including Bumble and Match Group

Reports have emerged stating that a number of prominent companies, including Bumble and Match Group, have been targeted by a significant wave of cyberattacks. Bloomberg News relayed this information on Wednesday, drawing attention to the ongoing threat posed by cybercriminals.

Apart from Bumble and Match Group, outlets like Panera Bread and CrunchBase were not spared in this series of cybersecurity breaches. The attacks underscore a growing trend of vulnerability in the digital landscapes where these businesses operate.

This development signals a pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity measures across industries as cyber threats continue to evolve, threatening the integrity and operations of even well-established brands.

