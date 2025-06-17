FCC Cracks Down on China Mobile Amid Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced potential fines for China Mobile after the latter failed to respond to questions as part of an investigation into its U.S. operations. The FCC's probe seeks to determine if China Mobile is circumventing American restrictions, amidst broader national security concerns.

Since November 2022, the FCC has been scrutinizing China Mobile. The agency issued a citation to China Mobile for not providing specific documents and information requested in a February letter. The FCC highlighted the company's pattern of non-cooperation as a significant concern.

With a 30-day deadline to comply, China Mobile risks fines if it remains unresponsive. The investigation aligns with a broader inquiry into nine Chinese firms, including Huawei and ZTE, over similar concerns of evading U.S. oversight and Beijing's potential influence over these companies.