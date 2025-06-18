Left Menu

Rapidise Technologies Revolutionizes AI-Enabled Smart Device Manufacturing

Napino Digital Solutions and Teksun Mircosys have launched Rapidise Technologies to offer comprehensive product engineering and global electronics manufacturing for AI-enabled connected devices. Rapidise serves as a one-stop ODM partner, combining scalable Indian manufacturing with deep expertise in AI, serving sectors like automotive, healthcare, and consumer tech.

Updated: 18-06-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:56 IST
Rapidise Technologies Revolutionizes AI-Enabled Smart Device Manufacturing
Napino Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Teksun Mircosys Pvt. Ltd. proudly unveil Rapidise Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a new venture dedicated to providing comprehensive product engineering and electronics manufacturing solutions for AI-enabled devices across various sectors, including automotive and healthcare.

Rapidise is designed as a singular ODM partner for entities aiming to develop intelligent AI-powered products, blending Napino's robust manufacturing capabilities with Teksun's specialized expertise in embedded systems and IoT technology.

Already boasting significant achievements and an impressive order book, Rapidise promises streamlined delivery from concept to market, facilitated by their extensive infrastructure and strategic vertical integration.

