Shilpa Shetty Kundra Applauds 'Dhurandhar' as a Patriotic Cinematic Triumph

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has showered praise on the team behind Aditya Dhar's directorial venture, 'Dhurandhar', labeling it as one of the most patriotic films to grace Indian cinema in recent times.

Since its release on December 5, 'Dhurandhar', featuring stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, has captivated audiences with its narrative of intelligence operations intertwined with significant geopolitical events such as the Kandahar hijacking and the Mumbai attacks of 26/11.

The film's impressive box office performance, surpassing Rs 800 crore worldwide, further cements its success, as acknowledged by Shetty Kundra in an Instagram post where she also applauded the film's score and casting team.

(With inputs from agencies.)