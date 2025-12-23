Shilpa Shetty Kundra Applauds 'Dhurandhar' as a Patriotic Cinematic Triumph
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has commended the cast and crew of the film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, as one of the most patriotic films. Released on December 5, 'Dhurandhar' explores covert intelligence amidst major geopolitical events. It has garnered over Rs 800 crore globally.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has showered praise on the team behind Aditya Dhar's directorial venture, 'Dhurandhar', labeling it as one of the most patriotic films to grace Indian cinema in recent times.
Since its release on December 5, 'Dhurandhar', featuring stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, has captivated audiences with its narrative of intelligence operations intertwined with significant geopolitical events such as the Kandahar hijacking and the Mumbai attacks of 26/11.
The film's impressive box office performance, surpassing Rs 800 crore worldwide, further cements its success, as acknowledged by Shetty Kundra in an Instagram post where she also applauded the film's score and casting team.
