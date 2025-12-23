ACKO Drive Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Indian Automotive Industry

The 2026 ACKO Drive Awards, an esteemed event in the Indian automotive sector, concluded successfully in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Highlighting excellence in the industry, the Hyundai Venue clinched the 'Car of the Year' title, with TVS Ntorq 150 being named 'Bike of the Year'.

Mr. Tarun Garg from Hyundai Motor India was awarded the prestigious 'Person of the Year' accolade. This event, renowned for its transparency and credibility, is the only Indian auto award backed by Grant Thornton Bharat, ensuring rigorous evaluation practices.

By recognizing automotive pioneers and honoring Chennai's rich manufacturing history, the ACKO Drive awards reinforce India's position on the global automotive stage. Industry discussions on the future of vehicle safety further enriched the event hosted at a fitting hub of Indian automotive prowess.

