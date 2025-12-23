Left Menu

ACKO Drive Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Indian Automotive Industry

The 2026 ACKO Drive Awards celebrated Indian automotive excellence, with the Hyundai Venue and TVS Ntorq 150 among top winners. Mr. Tarun Garg of Hyundai was named Person of the Year. Held in Chennai, the awards honored key players shaping India's automotive landscape, while spotlighting Chennai's manufacturing legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:52 IST
The 2026 ACKO Drive Awards, an esteemed event in the Indian automotive sector, concluded successfully in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Highlighting excellence in the industry, the Hyundai Venue clinched the 'Car of the Year' title, with TVS Ntorq 150 being named 'Bike of the Year'.

Mr. Tarun Garg from Hyundai Motor India was awarded the prestigious 'Person of the Year' accolade. This event, renowned for its transparency and credibility, is the only Indian auto award backed by Grant Thornton Bharat, ensuring rigorous evaluation practices.

By recognizing automotive pioneers and honoring Chennai's rich manufacturing history, the ACKO Drive awards reinforce India's position on the global automotive stage. Industry discussions on the future of vehicle safety further enriched the event hosted at a fitting hub of Indian automotive prowess.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

