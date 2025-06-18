Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile for Revolutionary Space-Based Connectivity

Debt-ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea announced a groundbreaking partnership with AST SpaceMobile on Wednesday to deliver satellite services directly to smartphones in the Indian market, courtesy of AST SpaceMobile's unique space-based cellular network. This alliance is aimed at extending mobile connectivity across India's vast unconnected regions.

AST SpaceMobile, which made history with the first voice and video call from space using a standard mobile phone, showcases the practical application of such advanced technology. Vodafone Idea joins over 45 global mobile network operators in leveraging AST's innovative technology, signaling a transformative shift in telecom services.

The collaboration has garnered additional strategic investments from telecom giants like AT&T, Verizon, Google, and Vodafone. AST SpaceMobile and Vi will work together to launch an advanced satellite constellation, further integrating terrestrial and space-based network systems. This initiative underscores India's potential as a pioneering market for seamless 4G and 5G connectivity directly from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)