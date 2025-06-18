Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile for Revolutionary Space-Based Connectivity

Vodafone Idea has teamed with AST SpaceMobile to deliver satellite service directly to smartphones in India. This partnership aims to complement existing terrestrial networks, enabling direct connectivity via space-based cellular technology. AST SpaceMobile has secured significant investments and aims to break connectivity barriers in unconnected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:05 IST
Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile for Revolutionary Space-Based Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea announced a groundbreaking partnership with AST SpaceMobile on Wednesday to deliver satellite services directly to smartphones in the Indian market, courtesy of AST SpaceMobile's unique space-based cellular network. This alliance is aimed at extending mobile connectivity across India's vast unconnected regions.

AST SpaceMobile, which made history with the first voice and video call from space using a standard mobile phone, showcases the practical application of such advanced technology. Vodafone Idea joins over 45 global mobile network operators in leveraging AST's innovative technology, signaling a transformative shift in telecom services.

The collaboration has garnered additional strategic investments from telecom giants like AT&T, Verizon, Google, and Vodafone. AST SpaceMobile and Vi will work together to launch an advanced satellite constellation, further integrating terrestrial and space-based network systems. This initiative underscores India's potential as a pioneering market for seamless 4G and 5G connectivity directly from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025