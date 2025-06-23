Left Menu

DeepSeek's Covert Operations: US Claims of Chinese Military Ties and Tech Transfer

The U.S. alleges that Chinese AI firm DeepSeek is aiding Beijing's military and intelligence ops using U.S. tech. Accusations include acquiring high-end chips via Southeast Asian shell companies, sharing user data with China's government, and overstating their AI capabilities, spurring greater scrutiny amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:46 IST
DeepSeek's Covert Operations: US Claims of Chinese Military Ties and Tech Transfer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has come under scrutiny as U.S. officials allege its involvement in China's military operations, using high-end American tech to power its AI capabilities. DeepSeek purportedly accessed Nvidia's restricted chips and shared user data with the Chinese government, raising significant privacy concerns.

The firm, based in Hangzhou, allegedly used Southeast Asian shell companies to bypass U.S. export controls, drawing further attention in the ongoing trade battles between the U.S. and China. As more details emerge, the potential implications for global tech firms remain significant.

The latest claims suggest that DeepSeek's AI reasoning models, hailed as industry pioneers, heavily rely on American technology. The U.S. remains vigilant in its export controls and has yet to announce any specific sanctions against the firm, underscoring the complex nature of tech transfer regulations and international relations.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025