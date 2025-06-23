DeepSeek's Covert Operations: US Claims of Chinese Military Ties and Tech Transfer

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has come under scrutiny as U.S. officials allege its involvement in China's military operations, using high-end American tech to power its AI capabilities. DeepSeek purportedly accessed Nvidia's restricted chips and shared user data with the Chinese government, raising significant privacy concerns.

The firm, based in Hangzhou, allegedly used Southeast Asian shell companies to bypass U.S. export controls, drawing further attention in the ongoing trade battles between the U.S. and China. As more details emerge, the potential implications for global tech firms remain significant.

The latest claims suggest that DeepSeek's AI reasoning models, hailed as industry pioneers, heavily rely on American technology. The U.S. remains vigilant in its export controls and has yet to announce any specific sanctions against the firm, underscoring the complex nature of tech transfer regulations and international relations.