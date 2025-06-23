WhatsApp Banned from US House Devices Over Security Concerns

The U.S. House of Representatives has officially banned the use of Meta Platforms' WhatsApp on all of its devices, a decision motivated by significant cybersecurity concerns. A memo issued to House staff highlighted worries about WhatsApp's user data protection transparency, high-risk security profile, and lack of encrypted data storage.

In response, House officials recommended a switch to alternative messaging applications such as Microsoft's Teams, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime. Despite the ban, WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, has staunchly defended the app, asserting that it offers better security than the approved alternatives.

Adding to the controversy, a WhatsApp representative revealed that the app had been targeted by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions, impacting numerous users, including journalists and civil society members. The ban follows a similar action against TikTok in 2022 over parallel security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)