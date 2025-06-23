Left Menu

WhatsApp Banned from US House Devices Over Security Concerns

The US House of Representatives has banned Meta Platforms' WhatsApp from all devices, citing security risks and lack of data protection transparency. Alternative messaging apps have been suggested, including Teams, Wickr, Signal, and iMessage. WhatsApp disputes the ban, claiming stronger security measures.

Updated: 23-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:49 IST
WhatsApp Banned from US House Devices Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives has officially banned the use of Meta Platforms' WhatsApp on all of its devices, a decision motivated by significant cybersecurity concerns. A memo issued to House staff highlighted worries about WhatsApp's user data protection transparency, high-risk security profile, and lack of encrypted data storage.

In response, House officials recommended a switch to alternative messaging applications such as Microsoft's Teams, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime. Despite the ban, WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, has staunchly defended the app, asserting that it offers better security than the approved alternatives.

Adding to the controversy, a WhatsApp representative revealed that the app had been targeted by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions, impacting numerous users, including journalists and civil society members. The ban follows a similar action against TikTok in 2022 over parallel security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

