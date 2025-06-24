Luxury Takes Center Stage: Amazon's Prime Day Tariff Strategy

In the face of escalating tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump, Amazon is strategically positioning luxury goods to defend its Prime Day margins. With some sellers withdrawing due to these tariffs, Amazon has placed trust in its expanding Premium Beauty category, focusing on high-margin cosmetics to buoy Prime Day sales.

Despite initial hesitations from luxury cosmetic brands over image concerns, Amazon Premium Beauty has gained traction and is now home to reputable brands like Estee Lauder's Clinique and L'Oreal's Urban Decay. The category has enjoyed robust growth, significantly outpacing other sectors, as consumers continue to seek high-end beauty products even in tough economic times.

Amazon's investment has paid off, with Premium Beauty sales soaring by nearly 20%. While beauty product discounts are expected to be milder compared to other categories, Amazon's appeal to affluent customers and logistics advantage further strengthens its competitive edge, drawing in top brands and increasing market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)