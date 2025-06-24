Left Menu

Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Brokered Middle East Ceasefire

Stocks in China and Hong Kong surged as U.S. President Trump's ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran enhanced global risk appetite. Shanghai Composite and CSI300 indices rose, while Hang Seng recorded its largest gain in over five weeks. Analysts suggest potential buying opportunities amid eased Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:09 IST
Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Brokered Middle East Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks, particularly in China and Hong Kong, experienced a significant surge on Tuesday. This rise followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which improved global risk appetite.

The Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index both increased by 1.2%, with the Shanghai Composite reaching its highest point since March 20. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 2.1%, marking its largest one-day gain in over five weeks.

Analysts at Bank of China (International) Securities suggest that Middle East tensions could create new buying opportunities. In response to these developments, the Chinese yuan also strengthened against a weaker U.S. dollar, contributing to the positive market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025