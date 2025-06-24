Left Menu

Airtel's AI Triumph: Safeguarding 4 Million Against Cyber Threats

Telecom leader Bharti Airtel has mitigated cyber threats for over 4 million users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh through its AI-powered fraud detection system. Scanning over 1 billion URLs daily, this innovative solution ensures customer protection without additional cost, with a commitment to expand digital safety nationwide.

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator, has successfully shielded over 4 million users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh using its AI-powered fraud detection system. Within just 41 days of its launch, the advanced technology has proven its efficacy in combatting evolving cyber threats.

The system, automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users, rigorously scans and filters an array of communication channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, and social media platforms. By examining over 1 billion URLs daily, it swiftly blocks access to malicious sites in under 100 milliseconds, offering robust security at no extra charge.

Endorsed by A Sai Manohar, ADGP at the State Cyber Headquarter, the solution underscores the critical need for collaboration in enhancing cyber safety. With Ritesh Agrawal, Bharti Airtel CEO of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, advocating for its expansion, the initiative represents a major step in empowering users to navigate the digital world securely.

