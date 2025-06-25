Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

In a controversial twist, a U.S. intelligence assessment suggests that recent American military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities may have only delayed Tehran's nuclear ambitions by months, according to sources with knowledge of the report. The initial assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration's claims.

President Trump and senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, asserted the strikes had obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities. However, the detailed intelligence report, first covered by CNN, argues otherwise, stating Iran could potentially restart its program within a couple of months.

Despite official claims of significant damage, the assessment reveals potential discrepancies within governmental agencies. With more refined reports expected, the U.S. is left grappling with differing narratives on the strikes' impact, raising questions about their true effectiveness.

