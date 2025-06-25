GACM Technologies Invests in AI-Edtech Future
GACM Technologies has announced its acquisition of a 30% stake in AI-edtech company WeXL Edu Pvt Ltd. The deal, valued at Rs 500 crore, aims to expand into the education and GovTech sector. WeXL holds government contracts and has patented AI-based solutions, with potential large-scale deployment with CBSE.
- Country:
- India
GACM Technologies has inked a pivotal agreement to acquire a substantial 30% equity stake in AI-edtech firm WeXL Edu Pvt Ltd, as per a recent exchange filing.
The company estimates the valuation of this strategic acquisition to be around Rs 500 crore, indicating a significant investment in the burgeoning AI-edtech sector.
This move will enable the Telangana-based financial tech company to leverage WeXL's robust data and AI platform, marking a strategic shift towards advanced AI framework development.
GACM aims to diversify into the lucrative education and GovTech sectors, promising government orders, long-term contracts, and attractive high-margin solutions.
WeXL's order book stands confirmed at over Rs 30 crore, with substantial contracts from the Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments.
The firm boasts a portfolio of five patents, catering to AI-powered educational solutions, publicized in an official filing.
WeXL is also negotiating a potentially significant Rs 200 crore deployment opportunity with CBSE, impacting over 30,000 schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yamaha Drives Education Improvement in Tamil Nadu Through CSR Initiative
Ridhhima's Academy: Revolutionizing Education for Changemakers
IGNOU and Odisha Partner for Odia Language Higher Education Breakthrough
Global Young Academics Conference Sparks Educational Innovation at IIT Hyderabad
Germany Invites Indian Students: Explore Top-Quality, Low-Cost Education in State-Run Universities