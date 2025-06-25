GACM Technologies Invests in AI-Edtech Future

GACM Technologies has inked a pivotal agreement to acquire a substantial 30% equity stake in AI-edtech firm WeXL Edu Pvt Ltd, as per a recent exchange filing.

The company estimates the valuation of this strategic acquisition to be around Rs 500 crore, indicating a significant investment in the burgeoning AI-edtech sector.

This move will enable the Telangana-based financial tech company to leverage WeXL's robust data and AI platform, marking a strategic shift towards advanced AI framework development.

GACM aims to diversify into the lucrative education and GovTech sectors, promising government orders, long-term contracts, and attractive high-margin solutions.

WeXL's order book stands confirmed at over Rs 30 crore, with substantial contracts from the Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments.

The firm boasts a portfolio of five patents, catering to AI-powered educational solutions, publicized in an official filing.

WeXL is also negotiating a potentially significant Rs 200 crore deployment opportunity with CBSE, impacting over 30,000 schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)