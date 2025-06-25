Left Menu

Force Motors and Zoho Partner for Digital Transformation with 'Project DigiForce'

Force Motors has partnered with Zoho Corporation to digitally transform its dealer network. The collaboration introduces an advanced CRM and Dealer Management System, along with AI-powered applications, as part of Force Motors' 'Project DigiForce'. This initiative aims to modernize operations and enhance customer experiences.

In a significant step toward modernizing its operations, Force Motors Ltd announced a partnership with technology giant Zoho Corporation. The collaboration is set to digitally transform Force Motors' entire dealer network through the rollout of advanced systems.

Under this initiative, Zoho will supply a comprehensive suite of tools, including a sophisticated Customer Relationship Management system and a Dealer Management System. These tools, enhanced with twelve AI-powered applications, aim to revamp Force Motors' marketing, sales, and service operations nationwide.

Managing Director Prasan Firodia emphasized that 'Project DigiForce' aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and is expected to significantly enhance customer satisfaction and dealer efficiency. The digital initiative is designed to replace outdated legacy systems with cutting-edge cloud solutions, ensuring optimized operations both in India and globally.

