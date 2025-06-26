Left Menu

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

A federal judge favored Meta Platforms in a copyright case raised by authors whose books were used to train Meta's AI without permission. The judge ruled that the authors did not present sufficient evidence to prove market dilution of their work due to Meta's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 05:42 IST
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Meta Platforms in a high-profile copyright case involving the use of authors' books for AI training. The decision was made by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco, who found that the authors failed to provide enough evidence to prove that their market was impermissibly affected by Meta's use of their work.

Despite siding with Meta, Judge Chhabria noted that utilizing copyrighted materials without permission to train AI would be illegal under many circumstances. His ruling diverged from another San Francisco judge who earlier ruled that Anthropic's AI training constituted fair use under U.S. copyright law.

The authors' law firm expressed disagreement with the ruling, alleging Meta engaged in unprecedented copyright violations. Meanwhile, Meta appreciated the decision, emphasizing fair use as vital for AI development. This case is part of broader legal battles against AI companies over copyright issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025