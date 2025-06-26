EU's Trade Dilemma: Quick U.S. Deal or Escalate for Better Terms?

European Union leaders face a critical decision: secure a swift trade deal with the United States, despite less advantageous terms, or escalate a trade battle in hopes of better conditions. Most EU nations seem to favor a quick agreement, believing it might allow them to introduce their own balancing measures.

The EU, already grappling with U.S. tariffs, will consider how to respond to President Trump's deadline for a deal, set for July 9. Leaders aim for a mutually beneficial pact as U.S. tariffs on various EU goods loom. A quick resolution could prevent further escalation of trade tensions.

Internal debates persist within the EU, with some suggesting a tax on digital advertising targeting U.S. tech giants as a rebalancing strategy. As EU leaders convene, they also aim to address concerns over Russian gas imports, a major point of contention in upcoming negotiations and sanctions discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)