Left Menu

Decoding the Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Insights from Black Box Analysis

The Indian government is extracting data from black boxes to investigate the fatal crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed 270 people. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation and is analyzing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder for insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:21 IST
Decoding the Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Insights from Black Box Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced progress in the investigation of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which resulted in the loss of 270 lives. Data extracted from the black boxes, including the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), is currently under analysis to determine the crash's sequence of events.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) established a multi-disciplinary team, including representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), to conduct a thorough investigation. Initial findings revealed that both black boxes were recovered shortly after the accident and transported to Delhi for inspection under stringent security measures.

Criticism has arisen from the Opposition Congress regarding the delayed appointment of a lead investigator for the probe. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasizes adherence to international and domestic protocols, aiming to prevent future tragedies through this detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025