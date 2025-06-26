Decoding the Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Insights from Black Box Analysis

The government has announced progress in the investigation of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which resulted in the loss of 270 lives. Data extracted from the black boxes, including the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), is currently under analysis to determine the crash's sequence of events.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) established a multi-disciplinary team, including representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), to conduct a thorough investigation. Initial findings revealed that both black boxes were recovered shortly after the accident and transported to Delhi for inspection under stringent security measures.

Criticism has arisen from the Opposition Congress regarding the delayed appointment of a lead investigator for the probe. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasizes adherence to international and domestic protocols, aiming to prevent future tragedies through this detailed investigation.

