Transportation Secretary Duffy Pledges Aviation Safety at Reagan Airport

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy firmly stated that military helicopters and commercial planes will not be allowed near Reagan Washington National Airport. His decision is in response to a recent crash, ensuring aviation safety despite Congressional efforts that could increase traffic risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:53 IST
Sean Duffy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a firm stance for aviation safety, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Friday that military helicopters and commercial passenger planes will be prohibited from approaching Reagan Washington National Airport. His remarks come in the wake of a Congressional bill criticized for possibly compromising traffic safety.

Concerns were heightened after a January 29 collision near the airport between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, resulting in 67 fatalities. The incident has intensified scrutiny over aviation protocols.

Addressing these worries, Duffy assured that existing safety measures would remain intact, emphasizing, "We will not have fixed-wing and helicopter traffic. It's not going to happen." He also mentioned that department lawyers are closely examining the legislative language to maintain necessary safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

