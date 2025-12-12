Transportation Secretary Duffy Pledges Aviation Safety at Reagan Airport

In a firm stance for aviation safety, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Friday that military helicopters and commercial passenger planes will be prohibited from approaching Reagan Washington National Airport. His remarks come in the wake of a Congressional bill criticized for possibly compromising traffic safety.

Concerns were heightened after a January 29 collision near the airport between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, resulting in 67 fatalities. The incident has intensified scrutiny over aviation protocols.

Addressing these worries, Duffy assured that existing safety measures would remain intact, emphasizing, "We will not have fixed-wing and helicopter traffic. It's not going to happen." He also mentioned that department lawyers are closely examining the legislative language to maintain necessary safeguards.

