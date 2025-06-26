Left Menu

Venetian Extravaganza: Bezos and Sanchez's $56M Wedding of the Century

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are hosting a grand wedding in Venice, drawing a star-studded guest list including the Kardashians and political figures. The event, labeled the 'wedding of the century,' faces protest from locals, while city officials emphasize the benefits of high-end tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Italian city of Venice is buzzing with anticipation as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are set to begin three days of opulent wedding celebrations. With a guest list boasting stars like the Kardashians and major political figures, the event is cloaked in strict security amid local protest.

Guests began arriving earlier this week, with events set to unfold in iconic venues like the medieval church of Madonna dell'Orto and the Arsenale in the Castello district. Despite protests from the 'No Space for Bezos' movement, city officials argue that such high-profile events support the local economy.

While some locals oppose the extravagant affair as symbolic of Venice's catering to the ultra-wealthy, others support it as a platform to showcase the city's unique offerings. This debate comes as Bezos and Sanchez are rumored to have already wed in the U.S., bypassing Italy's stringent marriage laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

