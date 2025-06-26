Dinari Pioneers Tokenized U.S. Stocks with Broker-Dealer Approval

Dinari has made history by securing broker-dealer registration, marking it as the first tokenized equity platform to gain approval in the United States. This milestone permits the San Francisco-based startup to offer blockchain-based U.S. stock trading to investors, a frontier also being explored by crypto giants Coinbase and Kraken.

By converting company shares into digital tokens, Dinari aims to transform traditional trading with reduced costs, speedy settlements, and 24/7 availability. "Our goal is to elevate the financial system with a legal tokenized stock standard in the U.S.," said Gabriel Otte, Dinari's CEO.

Despite the buzz, critics and the World Economic Forum highlight significant challenges, including market liquidity and a unified global standard, that need addressing for mass adoption of tokenized equities.

