New Cybersecurity Rules Aim to Stamp Out Mobile Number Fraud

The Department of Telecom (DoT) is spearheading a significant reform in cybersecurity regulations to combat fraudulent activities involving mobile phone numbers. The draft rules publicized on June 24 propose a platform for validating phone numbers, impacting enterprises such as banks that utilize such identifiers in transactions.

A new system, deemed the 'MNV platform', is set to empower authorized entities to verify phone numbers against official databases. This mechanism aims to strengthen security by identifying which entities use phone numbers for customer transactions, a category dubbed as 'telecommunication identifier user entity' (TIUE).

As proposed, a charge of Rs 1.5 per validation request in the government database would apply, with other entities facing a Rs 3 rate. The rules enhance the reach of government agencies in acquiring transactional data from non-telecom entities, with pilot testing already underway at some banks to manage flagged numbers suspected of fraud.