Left Menu

New Cybersecurity Rules Aim to Stamp Out Mobile Number Fraud

The Department of Telecom has proposed revisions to cybersecurity rules aimed at reducing mobile number-based fraud. The draft, including a new phone validation platform, targets entities identifying customers via phone numbers. A pilot by a bank has started, with flagged fraudulent numbers deactivated for 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:58 IST
New Cybersecurity Rules Aim to Stamp Out Mobile Number Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom (DoT) is spearheading a significant reform in cybersecurity regulations to combat fraudulent activities involving mobile phone numbers. The draft rules publicized on June 24 propose a platform for validating phone numbers, impacting enterprises such as banks that utilize such identifiers in transactions.

A new system, deemed the 'MNV platform', is set to empower authorized entities to verify phone numbers against official databases. This mechanism aims to strengthen security by identifying which entities use phone numbers for customer transactions, a category dubbed as 'telecommunication identifier user entity' (TIUE).

As proposed, a charge of Rs 1.5 per validation request in the government database would apply, with other entities facing a Rs 3 rate. The rules enhance the reach of government agencies in acquiring transactional data from non-telecom entities, with pilot testing already underway at some banks to manage flagged numbers suspected of fraud.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025