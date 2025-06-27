Left Menu

SoftBank's Visionary Leap into Artificial Super Intelligence

Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, aims to make it the leading platform for artificial super intelligence within a decade. The company is investing heavily in AI technologies, despite past losses. Recent investments include U.S. semiconductor designer Ampere and a significant stake in OpenAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son expressed an ambitious vision to establish the Japanese firm as the preeminent platform for artificial super intelligence within the next decade. Speaking at the shareholder meeting, Son emphasized the goal of becoming the industry organizer in the AI era.

Son compared his aspirations to leading platform providers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google's Alphabet, highlighting the 'winner takes all' nature of the technology sector. SoftBank's recent AI investments include acquiring U.S. semiconductor designer Ampere for $6.5 billion and over $30 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Despite past investment setbacks like WeWork, SoftBank is poised for a new growth phase, leveraging its financial resources and assets, such as the September 2023 IPO of chip designer Arm. Son reaffirmed SoftBank's commitment to prudent yet bold investments, underscoring his dedication to AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

