SoftBank's Visionary Leap into Artificial Super Intelligence

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son expressed an ambitious vision to establish the Japanese firm as the preeminent platform for artificial super intelligence within the next decade. Speaking at the shareholder meeting, Son emphasized the goal of becoming the industry organizer in the AI era.

Son compared his aspirations to leading platform providers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google's Alphabet, highlighting the 'winner takes all' nature of the technology sector. SoftBank's recent AI investments include acquiring U.S. semiconductor designer Ampere for $6.5 billion and over $30 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Despite past investment setbacks like WeWork, SoftBank is poised for a new growth phase, leveraging its financial resources and assets, such as the September 2023 IPO of chip designer Arm. Son reaffirmed SoftBank's commitment to prudent yet bold investments, underscoring his dedication to AI advancements.

