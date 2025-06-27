French Inflation Surpasses Expectations in June

In June, French consumer prices climbed at a rate that exceeded initial forecasts, according to preliminary statistics released by France's statistics agency, INSEE, on Friday.

The country's harmonised inflation rate, which is aligned for comparison with other euro zone nations, stood at 0.8% year-on-year.

A poll conducted by Reuters, involving 19 analysts, had anticipated an inflation rate averaging 0.7%, with estimates spanning from 0.4% to 0.8%.

(With inputs from agencies.)