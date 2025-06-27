Left Menu

French Inflation Surpasses Expectations in June

French consumer prices increased more than predicted in June. Preliminary data revealed that the harmonised inflation rate adjusted for euro zone comparison was 0.8% year-on-year. A Reuters poll had averaged expectations at 0.7%, with predictions ranging from 0.4% to 0.8%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:17 IST
French Inflation Surpasses Expectations in June
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In June, French consumer prices climbed at a rate that exceeded initial forecasts, according to preliminary statistics released by France's statistics agency, INSEE, on Friday.

The country's harmonised inflation rate, which is aligned for comparison with other euro zone nations, stood at 0.8% year-on-year.

A poll conducted by Reuters, involving 19 analysts, had anticipated an inflation rate averaging 0.7%, with estimates spanning from 0.4% to 0.8%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025