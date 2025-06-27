French Inflation Surpasses Expectations in June
French consumer prices increased more than predicted in June. Preliminary data revealed that the harmonised inflation rate adjusted for euro zone comparison was 0.8% year-on-year. A Reuters poll had averaged expectations at 0.7%, with predictions ranging from 0.4% to 0.8%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:17 IST
In June, French consumer prices climbed at a rate that exceeded initial forecasts, according to preliminary statistics released by France's statistics agency, INSEE, on Friday.
The country's harmonised inflation rate, which is aligned for comparison with other euro zone nations, stood at 0.8% year-on-year.
A poll conducted by Reuters, involving 19 analysts, had anticipated an inflation rate averaging 0.7%, with estimates spanning from 0.4% to 0.8%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid U.S. Inflation and Middle East Tensions
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Global Tensions
Euro Zone Industry Faces Major Setbacks Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Mid-East Tensions and Fed Meeting Anticipation
Euro Zone Bond Yields Waver Amid Middle East Tensions