Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Drive Telecom Growth Despite Vodafone's Setback

The Indian telecom industry witnessed a marginal increase in its subscriber base in May, with numbers rising to 120.7 crore. The sector's growth was propelled mainly by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which accounted for over 99% of new customer additions during the month, according to data released by TRAI on Friday.

Reliance Jio dominated the mobile subscriber market, capturing a 40.92% share thanks to 27 lakh new customers, expanding its wireless base to 47.51 crore. Bharti Airtel followed with a net addition of 2.75 lakh, bringing its total subscriber count to 39 crore. Both companies significantly contributed to offsetting subscriber losses from Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL.

In contrast, Vodafone Idea and state-run firms saw subscriber declines, with Vi losing 2.74 lakh customers. In the wireline segment, Jio again led with a substantial addition of 12.76 lakh subscribers. The broadband subscriber base also grew, reaching 97.48 crore, with Jio and Airtel maintaining leading positions.

