Left Menu

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Drive Telecom Growth Despite Vodafone's Setback

India's telecom sector saw a slight increase in subscribers, reaching 120.7 crore in May, largely due to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Jio and Airtel accounted for 99.84% of new additions, overshadowing losses by Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Jio led in both mobile and broadband segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:11 IST
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Drive Telecom Growth Despite Vodafone's Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian telecom industry witnessed a marginal increase in its subscriber base in May, with numbers rising to 120.7 crore. The sector's growth was propelled mainly by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which accounted for over 99% of new customer additions during the month, according to data released by TRAI on Friday.

Reliance Jio dominated the mobile subscriber market, capturing a 40.92% share thanks to 27 lakh new customers, expanding its wireless base to 47.51 crore. Bharti Airtel followed with a net addition of 2.75 lakh, bringing its total subscriber count to 39 crore. Both companies significantly contributed to offsetting subscriber losses from Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and MTNL.

In contrast, Vodafone Idea and state-run firms saw subscriber declines, with Vi losing 2.74 lakh customers. In the wireline segment, Jio again led with a substantial addition of 12.76 lakh subscribers. The broadband subscriber base also grew, reaching 97.48 crore, with Jio and Airtel maintaining leading positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025