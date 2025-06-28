Left Menu

Hacker Breaches FBI Secrecy to Aid Sinaloa Cartel Assassinations

A hacker linked to the Sinaloa cartel accessed an FBI official's phone records, using acquired data and Mexico City's surveillance cameras to track informants in 2018. This breach, revealed in a Justice Department report, underscores challenges posed by pervasive surveillance technologies and data vulnerabilities in global intelligence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 03:17 IST
Hacker Breaches FBI Secrecy to Aid Sinaloa Cartel Assassinations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A hacker working for the infamous Sinaloa drug cartel successfully breached an FBI official's security, capturing phone records and exploiting Mexico City's surveillance cameras to track and assassinate informants, a U.S. Justice Department report revealed.

The report detailed how the hacker, associated with the cartel once led by Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, used an FBI assistant legal attaché's phone number to access call logs and geolocation data. The hacked information facilitated the tracking of the FBI official, enabling the cartel to identify and target informants.

The exposure of these vulnerabilities highlights the growing threat of surveillance technologies. The Justice Department report calls for enhanced training for FBI personnel to address these emerging challenges, as less-sophisticated entities easily exploit these technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025