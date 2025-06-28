Hacker Breaches FBI Secrecy to Aid Sinaloa Cartel Assassinations

A hacker working for the infamous Sinaloa drug cartel successfully breached an FBI official's security, capturing phone records and exploiting Mexico City's surveillance cameras to track and assassinate informants, a U.S. Justice Department report revealed.

The report detailed how the hacker, associated with the cartel once led by Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, used an FBI assistant legal attaché's phone number to access call logs and geolocation data. The hacked information facilitated the tracking of the FBI official, enabling the cartel to identify and target informants.

The exposure of these vulnerabilities highlights the growing threat of surveillance technologies. The Justice Department report calls for enhanced training for FBI personnel to address these emerging challenges, as less-sophisticated entities easily exploit these technological advancements.

