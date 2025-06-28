Left Menu

OPPO Unveils Reno14 Pro 5G: A Game-Changer for Photographers

The Reno14 Pro 5G by OPPO offers photographers an advanced 50MP quad-camera with features like 3.5x lossless telephoto zoom and 4K HDR video capabilities. Launched in India, it integrates AI tools and a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset enabling creators to capture stunning images and videos effortlessly across various settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for smartphone photography, OPPO has unveiled its Reno14 Pro 5G, showcasing an advanced 50MP Hypertone quad-camera system. The highlight is its true 3.5x lossless telephoto zoom, catering to photographers and travellers alike, who aspire for uncompromising image and video quality.

Scheduled for release on July 3, 2025, the Reno14 Pro 5G offers features that revolutionize mobile photography. Equipped with flagship-grade hardware, intuitive AI capabilities, and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, the device supports stunning 4K HDR video recording at 60fps, promising consistency in clarity and detail, whether on bustling city streets or tranquil natural sceneries.

Beyond its impressive imaging capabilities, the Reno14 Series introduces innovative tools like the AI Editor 2.0 and AI Flash Livephoto, making it a versatile choice for content creators aiming to capture and edit high-quality media effortlessly. Designed for those seeking to blend technology with creativity, the Reno14 Series paves the way for a new era in mobile photography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

