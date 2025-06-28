Revolutionary Drone Technology Set to Transform Mining Revenue in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's state government is set to employ advanced drone technology in a bid to enhance mining revenue. State Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced that LiDAR-based drones will be used to pilot the initiative in Pune district.

The initiative is a response to discrepancies between reported and actual mineral excavations, which have resulted in lower than expected revenue. The advanced technology will provide precise mapping and measurement, tackling both transparency issues and curbing illegal mining activities. A meeting with district officials has already taken place to discuss implementation.

The project involves digital mapping, real-time monitoring, and virtual inspections, with a vision of scaling the project across other districts following its initial success. This approach is expected to increase state revenue and ensure environmental balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)