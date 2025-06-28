Revolutionary Drone Technology Set to Transform Mining Revenue in Maharashtra
Maharashtra is launching a pilot project using LiDAR-based drones to monitor mining activities and enhance state revenue. Initially tested in Pune district, the drones will map and measure mining operations accurately, ensuring transparency and reducing illegal activities. This project aims to expand across various districts following its success.
Maharashtra's state government is set to employ advanced drone technology in a bid to enhance mining revenue. State Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced that LiDAR-based drones will be used to pilot the initiative in Pune district.
The initiative is a response to discrepancies between reported and actual mineral excavations, which have resulted in lower than expected revenue. The advanced technology will provide precise mapping and measurement, tackling both transparency issues and curbing illegal mining activities. A meeting with district officials has already taken place to discuss implementation.
The project involves digital mapping, real-time monitoring, and virtual inspections, with a vision of scaling the project across other districts following its initial success. This approach is expected to increase state revenue and ensure environmental balance.
