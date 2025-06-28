Altimetrik's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era in Digital Engineering

Digital engineering giant Altimetrik has inked a deal to acquire SLK Software, indicating a strategic move to bolster its service offerings and broaden its client spectrum.

The acquisition, slated for completion in the latter half of 2025, is expected to combine Altimetrik's AI-focused engineering with SLK's comprehensive tech services, driving enterprise platform modernization.

Financial terms remain undisclosed, but the newfound collaboration will serve over 150 global enterprise clients and align with tech leaders like OpenAI and AWS, employing over 10,000 staff worldwide.