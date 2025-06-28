Left Menu

Altimetrik's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era in Digital Engineering

Altimetrik has announced a definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software, aiming to enhance its end-to-end services and expand its customer base. The acquisition, expected to finalize in 2025, promises to merge engineering models with technology services, targeting modernization of enterprise platforms.

Updated: 28-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:33 IST
Digital engineering giant Altimetrik has inked a deal to acquire SLK Software, indicating a strategic move to bolster its service offerings and broaden its client spectrum.

The acquisition, slated for completion in the latter half of 2025, is expected to combine Altimetrik's AI-focused engineering with SLK's comprehensive tech services, driving enterprise platform modernization.

Financial terms remain undisclosed, but the newfound collaboration will serve over 150 global enterprise clients and align with tech leaders like OpenAI and AWS, employing over 10,000 staff worldwide.

