TVS Motor launches electric scooter iQube with enhanced features at Rs 1.03 lakh

Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has introduced its flagship electric scooter iQube equipped with enhanced features at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said on Wednesday.

TVS Motor has recorded sales of over 6 lakh iQube units and the new variant comes with hill hold assist, a 3.1 kWh battery that offers a range of 123 km on a single charge among others, the Tamil Nadu-based company said in a press release.

''TVS iQube has been designed for every day commuting and the price starts at Rs 1,03,727 (ex-showroom Delhi) and offers an IDC-certified range of 123 km on a single charge. The vehicle also comes with Hill Hold for added safety,'' the release said.

The new introduction complements the diverse TVS iQube portfolio, which was also recently upgraded with improved battery capacity, range capability and design upgrades like dual tone colours and backrest, among others, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)