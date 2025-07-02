Left Menu

Stranded British F-35B jet in Kerala becomes unlikely tourism star

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:40 IST
Stranded British F-35B jet in Kerala becomes unlikely tourism star
  • Country:
  • India

What began last month as an emergency landing by a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has unexpectedly turned into a marketing gift for Kerala Tourism.

The jet, part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet, is awaiting repairs.

Now, that brief military issue is being reimagined -- not in air bases or defence circles, but in the world of travel and tourism.

A new poster posted by Kerala Tourism on its 'X' handle is making the rounds online. It features a stylised image of the fighter jet parked against a dreamy Kerala backdrop -- coconut trees and lush greenery.

A playful caption reads: ''Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend.'' The quote is humorously attributed to ''UK F-35B.'' The online buzz hasn't stopped at just one poster.

Under a widely shared post on 'X', user Sumona Chakraborty jokes, ''Now it refuses to start without coconut oil,'' poking fun at Kerala's well-known love for coconut oil in cooking.

Another user, who goes by The ChagalaToka, took things a step further.

They created their own poster showing the fighter jet parked casually outside a roadside tea shop -- warplane turned wanderer -- enjoying banana chips and the caption read-- ''No wonder it refuses to leave now -- bro found peace, toddy and banana chips.'' The jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 14 June.

It remains grounded at the airport, awaiting repairs after developing a technical fault.

Officials have stated that aviation engineers from the UK are expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to carry out the necessary repairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025