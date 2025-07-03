Indian Army Pioneers Niche Technologies in Training By 2030

The Indian Army is set for a technological transformation with the adoption of 33 niche technologies by 2030, as highlighted by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma. Speaking at the ARTRAC Investiture Ceremony 2025, Sharma emphasized the integration of these technologies into the Army's training curriculum.

With an allocated budget of Rs 390 crores over the next five years, the initiative focuses on research, infrastructure, and training. It signifies a bold stride towards modernizing the armed forces, ensuring they are well-equipped for future challenges. Notably, women have emerged as pivotal contributors to the transformation efforts.

The training emphasis will involve approximately 30,000 personnel receiving specialized tech training by 2026. Additionally, several army establishments have been recognized for excellence in training and financial management, reinforcing the overarching goals of modernization and efficiency within the forces.

