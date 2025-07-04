Left Menu

Tennis-Kartal ready to mark Wimbledon success with meaningful ink

By Mitch Phillips LONDON, July 4 - Britain's Sonay Kartal is open to suggestions for a 15th tattoo to mark her first foray into the last 16 at Wimbledon - but she has ruled out a strawberry. Kartal has 14 tattoos but, when asked if she planned to mark her win over 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, she said "maybe not for the first round".

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:14 IST
Tennis-Kartal ready to mark Wimbledon success with meaningful ink

By Mitch Phillips LONDON, July 4 - Britain's Sonay Kartal is open to suggestions for a 15th tattoo to mark her first foray into the last 16 at Wimbledon - but she has ruled out a strawberry.

Kartal has 14 tattoos but, when asked if she planned to mark her win over 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, she said "maybe not for the first round". After Friday's brilliant comeback victory over Frenchwoman Diane Parry, when she trailed 4-1 but reeled off nine straight games to triumph 6-4 6-2, she took a different tack.

"I'm not one to say no to a tattoo. I think I can easily be persuaded," said the 23-year-old. "I'm just lacking on a few creative ideas myself. I've said in the press that if people have any ideas to let me know, I'm sure that I will definitely get one."

Among her collection is the paw print of her first dog, a bee, an eagle and a snake but one thing she won't be adding is Wimbledon's trademark fruit. "Not a strawberry," she said. "But I'd get something that is not so obvious that means Wimbledon, but something that if you know Wimbledon, you'd know what it is." ( Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025