Tennis-Kartal ready to mark Wimbledon success with meaningful ink

By Mitch Phillips LONDON, July 4 - Britain's Sonay Kartal is open to suggestions for a 15th tattoo to mark her first foray into the last 16 at Wimbledon - but she has ruled out a strawberry.

Kartal has 14 tattoos but, when asked if she planned to mark her win over 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, she said "maybe not for the first round". After Friday's brilliant comeback victory over Frenchwoman Diane Parry, when she trailed 4-1 but reeled off nine straight games to triumph 6-4 6-2, she took a different tack.

"I'm not one to say no to a tattoo. I think I can easily be persuaded," said the 23-year-old. "I'm just lacking on a few creative ideas myself. I've said in the press that if people have any ideas to let me know, I'm sure that I will definitely get one."

Among her collection is the paw print of her first dog, a bee, an eagle and a snake but one thing she won't be adding is Wimbledon's trademark fruit. "Not a strawberry," she said. "But I'd get something that is not so obvious that means Wimbledon, but something that if you know Wimbledon, you'd know what it is." ( Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge)

