London Greenlights Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Diplomatic Hurdle
The UK government has approved a plan for China to build its largest embassy in London, hoping to improve diplomatic ties despite concerns from politicians and residents about potential espionage. The approval is key to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's upcoming visit to China and aims to reset relations.
The UK granted approval for China to construct its largest European embassy in London, aiming to enhance bilateral relations despite security concerns. The decision comes amidst anticipation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China, highlighting Britain's balancing act between diplomatic ties and national security.
Negotiations around the new embassy, planned on the historic Royal Mint Court site, faced delays due to opposition from local residents and political figures who feared espionage risks. Intelligence agencies closely monitored the approval process, implementing security measures to mitigate potential threats.
The Chinese government, having acquired the site in 2018, viewed this development as crucial for its diplomatic mission in the UK. However, the decision has sparked political debate, with some critics warning it prioritizes economic relationships over safeguarding national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)