London Greenlights Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Diplomatic Hurdle

The UK granted approval for China to construct its largest European embassy in London, aiming to enhance bilateral relations despite security concerns. The decision comes amidst anticipation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China, highlighting Britain's balancing act between diplomatic ties and national security.

Negotiations around the new embassy, planned on the historic Royal Mint Court site, faced delays due to opposition from local residents and political figures who feared espionage risks. Intelligence agencies closely monitored the approval process, implementing security measures to mitigate potential threats.

The Chinese government, having acquired the site in 2018, viewed this development as crucial for its diplomatic mission in the UK. However, the decision has sparked political debate, with some critics warning it prioritizes economic relationships over safeguarding national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)