Russell Brand Faces New Charges in London Court

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with additional sexual offences in a London court, involving allegations by two women from nearly 20 years ago.

Appearing via video link from Florida, Brand, once one of the UK's most notable broadcasters, stands accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2009.

Brand, age 50, has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual encounters since allegations surfaced in 2023 and is set to face trial next June, following his previous not guilty plea to five charges spanning 1999 to 2005.

