London Residents Take Legal Stand Against Chinese Embassy Approval

Residents living near the site of China's new embassy in London are preparing to request a judicial review of the UK government's approval of the project. Despite the housing ministry's declaration of finality, local opponents, led by Dave Lake, remain committed to challenging the decision in court.

Residents near the proposed site of China's new embassy in London are gearing up for a legal battle after the UK government approved the project. The announcement came from the housing ministry, which stated the decision was final unless overturned in court.

A prominent local figure in the opposition, Dave Lake, expressed determination to push back against the decision. "This is not over by a long way," he confidently told Reuters, suggesting a legal challenge is forthcoming.

The residents' group plans to consult with their lawyer to explore avenues for a judicial review, aiming to reverse the government's approval for the controversial embassy location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

