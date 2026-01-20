London Residents Take Legal Stand Against Chinese Embassy Approval

Residents near the proposed site of China's new embassy in London are gearing up for a legal battle after the UK government approved the project. The announcement came from the housing ministry, which stated the decision was final unless overturned in court.

A prominent local figure in the opposition, Dave Lake, expressed determination to push back against the decision. "This is not over by a long way," he confidently told Reuters, suggesting a legal challenge is forthcoming.

The residents' group plans to consult with their lawyer to explore avenues for a judicial review, aiming to reverse the government's approval for the controversial embassy location.

