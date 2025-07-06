Left Menu

India's Electronics Sector Faces Double Trouble: Gold Curbs and China's Rare Earth Restrictions

India's electronics manufacturing sector is grappling with China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets and India's import curbs on gold compounds. These materials are vital for electronic components like motherboards and semiconductors. The policy changes may hinder domestic production scale-up, affect investment, and disrupt supply chains, risking thousands of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:36 IST
  • India

India's electronics manufacturing sector is facing significant challenges due to China's restrictions on rare earth magnet exports and recent import curbs on gold compounds, pivotal raw materials in electronic production.

These materials are integral to components ranging from semiconductors to electric vehicles. A reclassification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has moved such imports from 'free' to 'restricted', following international trade tensions.

Industry representatives, including the India Cellular and Electronics Association and Elcina, warn that these developments could deter investment and slow down the 'Make in India' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

