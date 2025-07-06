India's Electronics Sector Faces Double Trouble: Gold Curbs and China's Rare Earth Restrictions
India's electronics manufacturing sector is grappling with China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets and India's import curbs on gold compounds. These materials are vital for electronic components like motherboards and semiconductors. The policy changes may hinder domestic production scale-up, affect investment, and disrupt supply chains, risking thousands of jobs.
- Country:
- India
India's electronics manufacturing sector is facing significant challenges due to China's restrictions on rare earth magnet exports and recent import curbs on gold compounds, pivotal raw materials in electronic production.
These materials are integral to components ranging from semiconductors to electric vehicles. A reclassification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has moved such imports from 'free' to 'restricted', following international trade tensions.
Industry representatives, including the India Cellular and Electronics Association and Elcina, warn that these developments could deter investment and slow down the 'Make in India' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rare Earth Export Restrictions Threaten 21,000 Audio Electronics Jobs
EU Urged to Build Rare Earth Reserves Amid China Tensions
India's Push for Domestic Production of Rare Earth Magnets: A Strategic Move Forward
Tata Motors Navigates Rare Earth Supply Challenges
India's Race to Produce Cost-Effective Rare Earth Magnets Amid Global Supply Chain Challenges