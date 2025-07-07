Left Menu

TVS Jupiter 110 Debuts in Nepal with Cutting-Edge Features

TVS Motors has launched the new TVS Jupiter 110 scooter in Nepal, featuring a next-gen engine and segment-first innovations. The scooter aims to meet the diverse needs of customers with enhanced comfort, convenience, and style, strengthening TVS's foothold in the two-wheeler market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motors has expanded its international presence by launching the TVS Jupiter 110 in Nepal, a move announced on Monday. The two-wheeler boasts a next-gen engine and 15 first-in-class features, underscoring TVS's commitment to innovation.

The TVS Jupiter has long served its 7 million global customers reliably. Now, the tech-savvy 110cc variant aims to meet the evolving preferences of people in Nepal with its combination of style, utility, and reliability.

Rahul Nayak, Senior Vice President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, emphasized the company's dedication to meeting customer expectations. He expressed confidence that the new Jupiter's advanced features would fortify TVS's position in the competitive two-wheeler market.

