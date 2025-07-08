Delhi Powers Up: Rooftop Revolution with Solar Panels
The Delhi government is implementing rooftop solar panel installations citywide under the RESCO model to reduce electricity bills and promote clean energy. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, offers citizens solar power without upfront costs and aims to transform Delhi into an energy-efficient capital.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to slash electricity costs and champion clean energy, the Delhi government has launched an ambitious project to install rooftop solar panels citywide under the RESCO model, according to an official statement on Monday.
The RESCO model involves a third-party firm's role in installing, owning, and managing solar systems on consumers' properties. Consumers avoid capital expenses and benefit from lower electricity rates under a power purchase agreement.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this initiative is a pivotal step in making Delhi a clean and energy-efficient city. Highlighting the benefits, she noted that the Cabinet has approved a Rs 30,000 additional subsidy for 3-kilowatt rooftop solar setups under the Surya Ghar scheme, raising the total subsidy to Rs 1.08 lakh.
