Left Menu

Solar Power Shines on Muguthang: A Border Village Revitalized

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has installed a 10-KW solar power plant in Muguthang village, North Sikkim, to enhance life quality. The plant provides reliable electricity, aiding year-round residence, safety, and connectivity while eliminating seasonal migration. This project improves living conditions under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:18 IST
Solar Power Shines on Muguthang: A Border Village Revitalized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has taken a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life in a remote border area by installing a 10-KW solar power plant in Muguthang village, North Sikkim. This initiative, aligned with the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme, aims to ensure a reliable and sustainable power supply in the region.

The solar plant has successfully electrified all households in Muguthang, facilitating year-round habitation, improving safety during night-time, enhancing connectivity, and negating the need for seasonal migration during the severe winter months. The village, located at a high altitude near the India-China border, had previously relied on small solar panels, which left residents with no choice but to migrate for several months each year.

With the successful implementation of this project, the Trishakti Corps has drastically improved living conditions, aiding community well-being. The sustainable energy solution marks a remarkable advancement for the 32 residents from 10 families living in this sparsely populated border village, ensuring a brighter and more stable future.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

 Global
2
Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
4
Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026