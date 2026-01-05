Solar Power Shines on Muguthang: A Border Village Revitalized

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has taken a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life in a remote border area by installing a 10-KW solar power plant in Muguthang village, North Sikkim. This initiative, aligned with the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme, aims to ensure a reliable and sustainable power supply in the region.

The solar plant has successfully electrified all households in Muguthang, facilitating year-round habitation, improving safety during night-time, enhancing connectivity, and negating the need for seasonal migration during the severe winter months. The village, located at a high altitude near the India-China border, had previously relied on small solar panels, which left residents with no choice but to migrate for several months each year.

With the successful implementation of this project, the Trishakti Corps has drastically improved living conditions, aiding community well-being. The sustainable energy solution marks a remarkable advancement for the 32 residents from 10 families living in this sparsely populated border village, ensuring a brighter and more stable future.