Xi Jinping Urges Focus on Real Economy and Traditional Industries

China's President Xi Jinping, while on an inspection tour in Shanxi province, underscored the necessity of developing the real economy and traditional industries. The state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Xi articulated the importance of not abandoning the core industries that drive the country's economic framework. His focus was on ensuring these sectors remain robust through industrial transformation and technological innovation.

The president's remarks come at a time when China is exploring ways to enhance its industrial capabilities in the face of global economic challenges. This initiative aims to reinforce traditional sectors while simultaneously adopting new technologies.

