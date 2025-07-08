Left Menu

Xi Jinping Urges Focus on Real Economy and Traditional Industries

During an inspection tour in Shanxi, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of developing China's real economy and upgrading traditional industries through technological innovation, as reported by Xinhua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:43 IST
Xi Jinping Urges Focus on Real Economy and Traditional Industries
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping, while on an inspection tour in Shanxi province, underscored the necessity of developing the real economy and traditional industries. The state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Xi articulated the importance of not abandoning the core industries that drive the country's economic framework. His focus was on ensuring these sectors remain robust through industrial transformation and technological innovation.

The president's remarks come at a time when China is exploring ways to enhance its industrial capabilities in the face of global economic challenges. This initiative aims to reinforce traditional sectors while simultaneously adopting new technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025