Revolutionizing Marketing Analytics: Netcore Cloud Unveils the AI-Powered Insights Agent

Netcore Cloud introduces Insights Agent, an AI-driven marketing analytics tool that transforms data into actionable insights instantly. This new launch helps marketers make informed decisions quickly, reducing reliance on traditional dashboards and technical barriers. Insights Agent aims to enhance ROI by delivering personalized recommendations across multiple channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:32 IST
In a pioneering move, Netcore Cloud has launched Insights Agent, a sophisticated AI-powered marketing analytics tool designed to provide instant and actionable insights for campaigns. With the overwhelming flood of performance metrics, marketers often find themselves struggling to derive meaningful decisions. Insights Agent seeks to address this challenge by offering intuitive, question-based insights embedded directly within the Netcore platform.

''Marketers require actionable decisions, not more metrics interfaces,'' stated Kalpit Jain, CEO of Netcore Cloud. The Insights Agent is engineered to decode campaign data, explain performance variances, and deliver actionable strategies in seconds. Unique for its focus on contextual marketing behaviors, the tool simplifies data interpretation, bypassing the need for complex analytics platforms.

Kedar Parikh, CPO of Netcore Cloud, emphasized the tool's efficiency in transforming data to action, freeing marketers from the technical expertise traditionally required. The Insights Agent's AI personalization, cross-channel intelligence, and seamless integration with the Netcore UI offer a streamlined way to boost campaign ROI and reclaim valuable marketing time.

