Cairo Telecom Blaze Disrupts Internet and Air Travel, Claims Four Lives

A fire in a central Cairo telecom building resulted in four deaths and over 26 injuries, affecting internet, mobile, and air travel services. The fire, which disrupted communications and the stock exchange, is expected to have restored services within 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:56 IST
  • Egypt

A massive fire in a main telecom company building in downtown Cairo has tragically claimed the lives of four Telecom Egypt employees, with over 26 others injured. The incident has significantly impacted the nation's internet and mobile services.

According to government officials, the blaze began in a hall housing telecom operators and quickly spread due to its intensity, leading to a severe temporary outage of services. National connectivity plummeted to 62% of normal levels, causing disruption to air traffic and leading the Egyptian Stock Exchange to halt trading.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat assured that all communication services are expected to be fully restored within 24 hours, as the services have been transferred to alternative networks to maintain functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

