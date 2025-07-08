Left Menu

Synechron Expands with New High-tech Belfast Hub

Synechron, a global digital transformation firm, unveiled its new Belfast delivery center located at The Paper Exchange, enhancing its U.K. and Ireland presence. This state-of-the-art facility supports FinTech clients with modern amenities, thus harnessing Belfast's burgeoning tech industry and its skilled workforce.

Synechron, a prominent global digital transformation consulting firm, has announced the opening of its new delivery center in Belfast. This move aims to strengthen the company's presence in the U.K. and Ireland by supporting an expanding portfolio of financial technology clients.

The office is strategically located at The Paper Exchange on Chichester Street, right in the heart of the city. The modern workspace is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, offering panoramic views of Belfast City Centre.

The facility includes a wide range of features to promote productivity and flexibility, including open-plan seating, boardrooms, breakout areas, and recreational facilities. According to Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-Founder and CEO, the new office symbolizes an exciting phase in the firm's growth, reinforcing its commitment to client service and excellence.

