Zoho Expands in Kerala: New Campus and Robotics Acquisition

Zoho Corporation has inaugurated a new campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala, and acquired Asimov Robotics, focusing on AI and robotics. This expansion aims to enhance R&D capabilities in rural areas, supporting local talent and startup collaboration. The campus, accommodating 250 employees, emphasizes the company's decentralization strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:51 IST
Zoho Corporation has taken a significant step towards bolstering its research and development in India by opening a specialized campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala. The initiative, which includes the acquisition of Asimov Robotics, aligns with Zoho's mission to push technological advancements in AI and robotics from rural regions.

The inauguration event saw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal commending Zoho's move to foster local ecosystems, IP creation, and knowledge development in rural areas. The 250-seat campus will focus on AI and robotics, offering a model for decentralized development that could be replicated across the state.

Zoho's partnership with the Kerala Startup Mission for the Deep Tech Product Studio further signifies its commitment to nurturing innovation and talent. With strategic local hiring and collaborations, the company is set to drive advanced technology solutions while boosting the regional economy.

