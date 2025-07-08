Marks & Spencer's Cyberattack Saga: Unpacking the DragonForce Ransomware Intrusion

British retailer Marks & Spencer has identified the group behind the April cyberattack that halted its online shopping operations for almost seven weeks. The incident, attributed to a group called DragonForce, was confirmed by Chairman Archie Norman during a session with Parliament's Business and Trade Committee.

Norman detailed how 'loosely aligned parties' executed the attack, causing chaos for the retailer's systems. A hacking collective known as Scattered Spider, associated with DragonForce, is purported to have been involved, although the attackers never directly communicated their identity.

The disruption significantly impacted M&S, leading to a temporary halt in online clothing orders and a broader operational cost of around 300 million pounds in lost profits. While online operations resumed in June, full service restoration is anticipated in the coming months.