Suhora Technologies Revolutionizes Earth Observation with Hyperspectral Partnership

Suhora Technologies, an Indian spacetech start-up, has forged a significant alliance with US-based Orbital Sidekick (OSK) to bring advanced hyperspectral earth observation data to the Indian market. Claiming a pioneering position, Suhora aims to provide unprecedented access to such data services across the nation.

The strategic collaboration allows Suhora to incorporate OSK's hyperspectral imagery, known for its eight-metre spatial resolution across 472 spectral bands, into the SPADE platform—a subscription-based SaaS that simplifies access to multi-sensor satellite data. This expansion is set to elevate geospatial capabilities and support a range of critical applications.

By integrating OSK's comprehensive hyperspectral data from the GHOSt constellation of five satellites, Suhora's SPADE platform will grant users detailed material detection and classification. The initiative is expected to facilitate data-driven decision-making, benefiting various sectors, including geology and environment. With enhanced revisit rates, the service targets both domestic and global users for insightful applications.

